Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Tickets available for Ghost Walk of Pender’s Past

Pender County Tourism is inviting the community to the Ghost Walk of Pender’s Past set for...
Pender County Tourism is inviting the community to the Ghost Walk of Pender’s Past set for Saturday, Oct. 28.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Tourism is inviting the community to the Ghost Walk of Pender’s Past set for Saturday, Oct. 28.

“The Ghost Walk of Pender’s Past is a family-friendly event that promises to be a ghostly good time. Come learn about Pender’s Haunted History on the grounds of the Historic Burgaw Cemetery. Hear tales of mysterious lights, river haunts, Pirate legends, ghost sightings, Revolutionary War soldiers and more. Tours will start at 5:30 pm. Tours are expected to last roughly an hour. The last tour will start at 9 p.m. Please dress according to the weather and wear comfortable shoes,” a Pender County announcement states.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 5-17 years old. Children under the age of five can attend for free with a paid adult. You can purchase tickets online here.

“There will be additional surprises after dark. Families with small children are encouraged to attend early tours. There are 20 time slots on each night to choose from. Please pay close attention to your ticket selection and time slot. Please arrive 10 minutes prior to your tour time. Proceeds benefit area non-profits. Tickets are non-refundable and the Ghost Walk is a rain or shine event. For more info and updates visit us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pendercountyghostwalk,” the announcement continues.

The Pender Movies Giveaway Basket will be given to a winner selected after the ghost walk who paid for a $10 raffle ticket. The basket will include Pender-filmed movies I Know What You Did Last Summer, The Divine Secret of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, and Stephen King’s Silver Bullet, along with an AMC gift card, popcorn, local wine, beer, sweets and more.

For assistance with the raffle, call 910-259-1278.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Anthony Spivey
Former Chadbourn Police Chief pleads guilty to fourteen felonies
The incident happened just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, on Howe Street.
One person injured after car goes over bulkhead, plunges into water near Southport pier
The Wilmington NC Riverfest in 2022
Annual Wilmington Riverfest celebration to feature vendors, music, fireworks and more
Linda Pearce
Former Elderhaus Executive Director, UNCW Board of Trustees Chair Linda Pearce-Thomas passes away
Thomas Edward Parrish
Wilmington PD looking for missing man

Latest News

AT&T internet restored after outage in Leland area lasts several days, leaves customers frustrated
Community Classroom
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants mailbox library, buddy bench for young students
Seven Homes Director Ken Maxwell
Forever Family: Seven Homes Director Ken Maxwell discusses importance of program
A Wilmington police car
Erik Estrada to take part in community event with Wilmington Police Department