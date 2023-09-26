Tickets available for Ghost Walk of Pender’s Past

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Tourism is inviting the community to the Ghost Walk of Pender’s Past set for Saturday, Oct. 28.

“The Ghost Walk of Pender’s Past is a family-friendly event that promises to be a ghostly good time. Come learn about Pender’s Haunted History on the grounds of the Historic Burgaw Cemetery. Hear tales of mysterious lights, river haunts, Pirate legends, ghost sightings, Revolutionary War soldiers and more. Tours will start at 5:30 pm. Tours are expected to last roughly an hour. The last tour will start at 9 p.m. Please dress according to the weather and wear comfortable shoes,” a Pender County announcement states.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 5-17 years old. Children under the age of five can attend for free with a paid adult. You can purchase tickets online here.

“There will be additional surprises after dark. Families with small children are encouraged to attend early tours. There are 20 time slots on each night to choose from. Please pay close attention to your ticket selection and time slot. Please arrive 10 minutes prior to your tour time. Proceeds benefit area non-profits. Tickets are non-refundable and the Ghost Walk is a rain or shine event. For more info and updates visit us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pendercountyghostwalk,” the announcement continues.

The Pender Movies Giveaway Basket will be given to a winner selected after the ghost walk who paid for a $10 raffle ticket. The basket will include Pender-filmed movies I Know What You Did Last Summer, The Divine Secret of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, and Stephen King’s Silver Bullet, along with an AMC gift card, popcorn, local wine, beer, sweets and more.

For assistance with the raffle, call 910-259-1278.

