Southport/Fort Fisher ferry suspended due to fog

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced just before 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, that Southport/Fort Fisher ferry operations are suspended until further notice due to fog.

“We are currently suspending ferry operations due to low visibility from dense fog. We will alert you when we resume ferry operations. If you have any questions or for more information, please call 910-477-5200,” the NCDOT announcement states.

