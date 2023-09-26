Senior Connect
Shallotte PD seeking public assistance to identify truck believed to be involved in hit and run

If you have any information please contact us at 910-754-6008.
If you have any information please contact us at 910-754-6008.(Shallotte Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department announced on Tuesday, Sept. 26, that it is seeking help from the public in identifying a truck that is believed to have been involved in a hit and run.

“Please help us identify the vehicle in the photos below. Same was involved in a hit and run with no injury at the Home Depot here in town yesterday. If you have any information please contact us at 910-754-6008,” the SPD announcement states.

