Shallotte PD seeking public assistance to identify truck believed to be involved in hit and run

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department announced on Tuesday, Sept. 26, that it is seeking help from the public in identifying a truck that is believed to have been involved in a hit and run.

“Please help us identify the vehicle in the photos below. Same was involved in a hit and run with no injury at the Home Depot here in town yesterday. If you have any information please contact us at 910-754-6008,” the SPD announcement states.

If you have any information please contact us at 910-754-6008. (Shallotte Police Department)

