New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teenager

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday, Sept. 26, that it is looking for 14-year-old Ivan Spence.

According to the release, Spence was last seen on Monday in the 300 block of Wellington Drive. At the time, Spence was wearing a white shirt, mint green shorts, white crocs and a black Adidas bookbag.

The sheriff’s office describes Spence as being 5′8″ tall, weighing 110 pounds and having hazel eyes with red hair.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at (910) 798-4200.

