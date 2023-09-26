New chief steps into role at Navassa Police Department, following months-long vacancy

NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - Keeping the community safe is a goal for every police department. Those at the Navassa Police Department know that to reach that goal, they need some more officers.

For years, the department has not been able to retain a full staff. The most recent chief stepped down in May, leaving the department without a chief for almost five months.

Dale Thomas started as the new chief this week. He’s the third chief the department has had in almost three years. He’s familiar with the department’s history of staffing issues and fixing that is top of his mind as he enters this new role.

“Getting us more staffing, getting us more equipment, things like that so we can be a fully functional, self-sufficient police department,” he said.

He knows Brunswick County, including Navassa, is growing fast. And that’s something the police department will have to keep up with.

“I want to try to expand and build up the police department. I know there’s a lot of population growth that’s coming here, so we want to get into a level of necessity for the community,” Thomas said.

As the population grows, he wants the department to be competitive with the national average, which is 2.3 officers per 1,000 people.

Thomas says he understands the community might have frustrations about the short staffing, but he’s working to address that.

“Be patient a little bit and I will definitely be working on it. I understand the frustration, if there is any. But we will be working on that to get an adequate number of police officers here,” Thomas said.

Hiring more officers is something the department hopes to do by the end of the year, hiring one part-time and full-time officer.

