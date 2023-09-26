Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Morgan Wallen adds 10 more dates to One Night at a Time Tour

Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.(Mark Humphrey | Mark Humphrey/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Country music superstar Morgan Wallen is adding more stops to his massively successful One Night at a Time Tour.

On Tuesday, Wallen announced he is adding 10 more dates to the tour next spring and summer.

Wallen is currently in the middle of the tour, which was already planned to run through June 2024. With the newly added dates, the tour will now end Aug. 8 in Las Vegas.

All 10 new dates will be held at football stadiums across the country.

Opening acts vary from city to city, including Jelly Roll, Jon Pardi, Bailey Zimmerman, Lainey Wilson, Nate Smith, Bryan Martin, Lauren Watkins, and Ella Langley.

Here is a list of the new dates:

April 4, 2024 – Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN

April 20, 2024 – Vaught-Hemingway Stadium – Oxford, MS

May 2, 2024 – Nissan Stadium – Nashville, TN

June 20, 2024 – U.S. Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, MN

June 27, 2024 – Empower Field at Mile High – Denver, CO

July 11, 2024 – Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL

July 18, 2024 – Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC

July 25, 2024 – AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

Aug. 1, 2024 – Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO

Aug. 8, 2024 – Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV

“Been one of the best years for me and my music so we’re gonna run it back... same tour name, staying on this album and many more cities to visit,” Wallen wrote in a Facebook post. “... Let’s keep this thing going.”

Fans must register in advance for tickets now through Oct. 1. Fans will then be notified if they were randomly selected for a chance to buy tickets or if they were waitlisted.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, on Howe Street.
One person injured after car goes over bulkhead, plunges into water near Southport pier
William Anthony Spivey
Former Chadbourn Police Chief pleads guilty to fourteen felonies
The Wilmington NC Riverfest in 2022
Annual Wilmington Riverfest celebration to feature vendors, music, fireworks and more
Linda Pearce
Former Elderhaus Executive Director, UNCW Board of Trustees Chair Linda Pearce-Thomas passes away
Thomas Edward Parrish
Wilmington PD looking for missing man

Latest News

Uber said it is making the change as a way to reduce barriers to fresh groceries for those who...
Uber Eats will accept SNAP benefits beginning next year
FILE - The Amazon logo is seen, Sept. 6, 2012, in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon,...
Amazon sued by FTC and 17 states over allegations it inflates online prices and overcharges sellers
Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial, center, arrives at the Juanita Kidd Stout Center for...
Judge dismisses charges against Philadelphia police officer in fatal shooting during traffic stop
A lawsuit claims a Jack in the Box employee shot at a customer over missing curly fries.
Jack in the Box employee shot at customer over curly fries, lawsuit says