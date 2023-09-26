Senior Connect
Military Cutoff Road extension set to open on Thursday, Sept. 28

Military Cutoff Road extension
Military Cutoff Road extension(N.C. Department of Transportation)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Transportation announced in a media advisory that the Military Cutoff Road extension is set to open to the public on Thursday, Sept. 28.

The extension adds over four miles of roadway connecting Market Street (U.S. 17 Business) to N.C. 140.

The project has an estimated cost of $95.5 million, and construction began in the latter half of 2017.

You can learn more about the project on the NCDOT website.

