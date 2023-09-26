Parole escapee extradited to Columbus County, facing new charges

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Duane Henderson Manning has been extradited from Georgia back to Columbus County after he fled from law enforcement on his way to jail earlier this month.

He has been charged in North Carolina with the following:

Larceny of Motor Vehicle

Two counts of Larceny of a Firearm

Two Felony Probation Violations

Resisting Public Officer

Possession of Firearm by Felon

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Manning had escaped custody on the way to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility on Thursday, Sept. 7. He was then located by police in Garden City, Georgia while driving a stolen vehicle on Sept. 12.

Manning had been out on parole following his conviction for a 1994 SC murder before he escaped custody.

A court date has not been confirmed at this time.

He is being held under a $276,500 bond.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.