Forever Family: Seven Homes Director Ken Maxwell discusses importance of program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Today we take a look behind the scenes of Forever Family, and talk to Seven Homes Director Ken Maxwell about the importance of the program in helping to give children an opportunity to find the love and care they deserve.

“Seven Homes has always been an agency that advocated for kids,” Maxwell said. “We are a permanency agency and I saw Forever Family as a vehicle that allows us to help children find the permanency they are lacking. We film kids that are North Carolina kids. Kids from every county, every agency.

“There are some amazing kids, that are waiting for a family, amazing kids that are all across the state, and these are our kids, and they are desperately looking for a family to call their own, to be able to bust through that door and say: “mom, dad, I’m home.” Every time we do a shoot, we want to make it something that is extremely special for the child that we are filming.”

To learn more, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY or go to foreverfamily.org.

