First Alert Forecast: temperatures to trend lower on cooler breezes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington officially hit a toasty high temperature of 89 Monday. Northeast breezes will trend your First Alert Forecast cooler for Tuesday - with mainly lower 80s - and the rest of the week - with mainly upper 70s. Mornings ought to have mainly lower 60s with the occasional option for upper 50s. All of these are seasonable ranges.

Occasional cloudy intervals will sponsor chances for showers of 20% for Tuesday, 20% for Wednesday, 20% for Thursday, 40% for Friday, and 20% for the weekend days. Tropical storms are unlikely to visit the Carolinas in this time as Philippe, deep in the Atlantic, appears likely to curve away and new cyclone formation, if any, appears as though it will be nonthreatening.

Catch your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

