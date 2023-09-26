Senior Connect
Erik Estrada to take part in community event with Wilmington Police Department

A Wilmington police car
A Wilmington police car(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Erik Estrada is set to take part in a community event with the Wilmington Police Department on Oct. 14.

Estrada is known for starring as “Ponch” in the crime series CHiPs in the late 70s and early 80s.

“Erik is back in town to promote the debut season of Divine Renovation, the docu-series he hosts, available to view on major streaming platforms, including Tubi, UP TV, and Amazon Prime. In the series, Erik provides much needed home enhancements, as well as a spiritual uplift, to five families in the Wilmington area, showing that people still really do care,” a WPD announcement states.

The event will be from noon to 4 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, located at 4610 Carolina Beach Road.

Estrada will take selfies with each ticket holder, and guests can take part in face painting, a “guess the chips” jar, a “Ponch” look-alike contest and take a look at vintage police vehicles. Merchandise will be on sale for Estrada to autograph for CHiPs and Divine Renovation.

“First responders with an ID will receive a $10 discount off the $25 ticket price at the door and will be admitted for the reduced price of $15.00. Kids 12 and under are free. A percentage of ticket sales will be donated to the Moose Lodge to support their charitable initiatives. To continue the concept of doing good and helping others, there will be a raffle for several stocked gift baskets,” the announcement continues.

The general public can reserve tickets online via Eventbrite.

