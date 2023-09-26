Elvis Costello to perform at Wilson Center on February

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Elvis Costello and the Imposters will perform at Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson Center on Friday, Feb. 2.

The show will be part of Costello’s 7-0-7 tour, which kicks off in Tallahassee, Fla., on Jan. 10 and concludes in Wilmington.

Costello, a two-time Grammy Award winner, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.

Artist Pre-Sale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 10 a.m. and available online to Wilson Center Members beginning Thursday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Sept. 29, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at WilsonCenterTickets.com or by contacting the Ticket Central box office. Ticket Central is open for both telephone and in-person sales from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Ticket Central may be reached by telephone at 910.362.7999.

