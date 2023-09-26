Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Culver’s is bringing back the CurderBurger in October

The CurderBurger is a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large, disc-shaped Wisconsin cheese curd.
The CurderBurger is a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large, disc-shaped Wisconsin cheese curd.(Culver's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A fan-favorite is coming back at Culver’s for a limited time next month.

The restaurant chain announced the CurderBurger will return Oct. 2 through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.

The CurderBurger is a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large, disc-shaped Wisconsin cheese curd.

Culver’s said the burger initially started as an April Fool’s joke on social media but became a menu reality on Oct. 15, 2021 – for one day only. The new creation went over so well that the chain has brought back the item for a limited time every fall.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Anthony Spivey
Former Chadbourn Police Chief pleads guilty to fourteen felonies
The incident happened just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, on Howe Street.
One person injured after car goes over bulkhead, plunges into water near Southport pier
The Wilmington NC Riverfest in 2022
Annual Wilmington Riverfest celebration to feature vendors, music, fireworks and more
Linda Pearce
Former Elderhaus Executive Director, UNCW Board of Trustees Chair Linda Pearce-Thomas passes away
Thomas Edward Parrish
Wilmington PD looking for missing man

Latest News

President Joe Biden joins striking United Auto Workers on the picket line, in Van Buren...
Biden tells striking auto workers to ‘stick with it’ in a historic visit to Michigan picket line
AT&T internet restored after outage in Leland area lasts several days, leaves customers frustrated
President Biden walked with striking UAW workers in Michigan on Tuesday. (CNN, POOL, KMOV)
President Biden walks with striking WAS workers
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Concerned Women for America Summit at the...
Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers as he built real estate empire