Controled burn planned in Carolina Beach State Park

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Division of Parks and Recreation announced a controled burn is scheduled tomorrow in the southern sections of Carolina Beach State Park, including parts of Sugarloaf Trail, Sugarloaf dune, and Sand Live Oak trails.

The burn will be conducted around 10 a.m. and used to reduce hazards and benefit wildlife and plants, including Longleaf Pine and Venus Flytraps.

Trails and service roads within the vicinity will be closed during the burn, including the southern Sugarloaf Trail and the Sand Live Oak Trail, while the park will stay open. The Marina, campground, and trails in the remainder of the park will operate as normal.

