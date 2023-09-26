COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants mailbox library, buddy bench for young students

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Georganna Gore, a preK-2 grade teacher at Tabor City Elementary is hoping to get her first grader students excited about learning how to read. She’s hoping to add a library and a bench for incentive. She’s asking for donations to buy the items through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for schools projects.

“The social/emotional health of my students is as important as them learning to read,” Ms. Gore said on her DonorsChoose page. “My project is geared to pair them both. I am requesting a mailbox library and chapter books for the courtyard at the school. The students can take a book to read. They have the option to keep it or return it for others to read. I am also requesting an outside bench for them to sit on to read. It will be a buddy bench and a safe place to talk about their problems.”

Ms. Gore needs $881 to purchase the library and bench. Any donations made Tuesday, September 26 will be doubled so she technically only needs $441 on Tuesday. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will buy the materials and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to make a donation, click here.

