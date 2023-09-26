Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants mailbox library, buddy bench for young students

Community Classroom
Community Classroom(WECT)
By Frances Weller
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Georganna Gore, a preK-2 grade teacher at Tabor City Elementary is hoping to get her first grader students excited about learning how to read. She’s hoping to add a library and a bench for incentive. She’s asking for donations to buy the items through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for schools projects.

“The social/emotional health of my students is as important as them learning to read,” Ms. Gore said on her DonorsChoose page. “My project is geared to pair them both. I am requesting a mailbox library and chapter books for the courtyard at the school. The students can take a book to read. They have the option to keep it or return it for others to read. I am also requesting an outside bench for them to sit on to read. It will be a buddy bench and a safe place to talk about their problems.”

Ms. Gore needs $881 to purchase the library and bench. Any donations made Tuesday, September 26 will be doubled so she technically only needs $441 on Tuesday. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will buy the materials and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to make a donation, click here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Anthony Spivey
Former Chadbourn Police Chief pleads guilty to fourteen felonies
The incident happened just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, on Howe Street.
One person injured after car goes over bulkhead, plunges into water near Southport pier
The Wilmington NC Riverfest in 2022
Annual Wilmington Riverfest celebration to feature vendors, music, fireworks and more
Linda Pearce
Former Elderhaus Executive Director, UNCW Board of Trustees Chair Linda Pearce-Thomas passes away
Thomas Edward Parrish
Wilmington PD looking for missing man

Latest News

Elvis Costello and the Imposters will perform at Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson Center on...
Elvis Costello to perform at Wilson Center on February
Duane Manning
Parole escapee extradited to Columbus County, facing new charges
A neighbor's dramatic footage shows the moment an explosion blows out the car's windows.
Investigators determine cause of Charlotte car fire that injured 1
A Wilmington police car
Erik Estrada to take part in community event with Wilmington Police Department