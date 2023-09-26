Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after video surfaces online of dog being beaten

NAKINA, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after video surfaced online of a dog in Nakina being beaten.

According to the incident report provided by the sheriff’s office, the owner of the dog let it out at around 6 p.m. so that it could “use the restroom.”

At 9 a.m. the following day, it was found dead in a nearby field. The incident report marks the date as Sunday, Sept. 24.

“A video surfaced showing the dog being beaten by [an 18 year old] and the video was recorded by a 16 yr old juvenile,” the incident report states.

The video was posted to social media, but has since been removed. The investigation is ongoing at this time and it is unknown if any charges are currently pending towards the two teenagers.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

