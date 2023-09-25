Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wilmington PD looking for missing man

Thomas Edward Parrish
Thomas Edward Parrish(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that it is looking for 43-year-old Thomas Edward Parrish.

Police describe Parrish as being 5′8″ tall, weighing 179 pounds and having hazel eyes with dirty blonde hair.

According to the announcement, he has tattoos on his arm of a dragon and a cross.

If you see Parrish, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3609.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car hits power poles on S. College Road.
Car hits power poles on S College Road, lanes reopen
Bladen County Sheriff's Office.
Investigation underway after child taken to hospital in respiratory distress in Bladen County
The incident happened just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, on Howe Street.
One person injured after car goes over bulkhead, plunges into water near Southport pier
Mobile home fire.
Air conditioning unit sparks fire in mobile home in Wilmington
Masonboro Country Store deals with impacts of Tropical Strom Ophelia.
Gas station canopy knocked over from storm winds Friday night

Latest News

Generic Crime Scene
POLICE: Rocky Mount man accidently shoots himself after break in
The Carolina Panthers fell to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon, keeping them winless on...
With narrow margin for error, winless Panthers hurt themselves with penalties vs. Seahawks
AT&T outage reported in Leland area
The incident happened just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, on Howe Street.
One person injured after car goes over bulkhead, plunges into water near Southport pier