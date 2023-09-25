Wilmington PD looking for missing man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that it is looking for 43-year-old Thomas Edward Parrish.

Police describe Parrish as being 5′8″ tall, weighing 179 pounds and having hazel eyes with dirty blonde hair.

According to the announcement, he has tattoos on his arm of a dragon and a cross.

If you see Parrish, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3609.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.