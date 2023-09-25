Senior Connect
Warrant: Myrtle Beach mother arrested after child tested positive for drugs

Diana Denise Mcfadden, 29, is charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.
Diana Denise Mcfadden, 29, is charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.(Myrtle Beach jail)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach mother was arrested after police said she and her child tested positive on an ordered drug test.

Diana Denise Mcfadden, 29, is charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services ordered a drug test for Mcfadden and her child in August.

The order came after a claim that one or both parents were using drugs in a child’s presence, according to an arrest warrant.

The child tested positive on Aug. 24 for marijuana and cocaine., and Mcfadden tested positive for marijuana, the warrant states.

Mcfadden was arrested and booked in the Myrtle Beach jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

