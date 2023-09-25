Senior Connect
Tonight’s Powerball jackpot now $785 million, fourth largest in game’s history

Powerball jackpot $785 million
Powerball jackpot $785 million(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - One lucky player in the East could take one the fourth-largest jackpot in Powerball’s history after tonight’s drawing.

The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that tonight’s Powerball jackpot is $785 million.

This jackpot has gone 28 drawings with no winner and it’s the third time this year that a Powerball jackpot reaches the game’s top ten.

“It’s an exciting time for lottery players in North Carolina with the fourth biggest Powerball jackpot in history on the line tonight,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Have fun going for that life-changing prize and good luck.”

Be sure to watch tonight’s drawing live on WITN-TV.

