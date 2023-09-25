Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

State investigating officer-involved shooting in Carteret County

(Canva)
By Anthony Daughety
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:50 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation is being conducted by the state after officials say Carteret County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot a man Sunday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found a man firing shotgun rounds in his yard in the Riverwoods subdivision outside Newport Sunday evening after responding to a call reporting shots had been fired.

Officials say when deputies tried to talk to the man, he pointed the shotgun at the deputies.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputies then opened fire, hitting the man in the stomach area.

The man, whose name is not being released, was taken to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City before being flown to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

WITN is told he’s being treated for at least one gunshot wound.

The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting, as with all officer-involved shootings in the state.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bladen County Sheriff's Office.
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office, State Medical Examiner’s Office investigating after child taken to hospital in respiratory distress
Car hits power poles on S. College Road.
Car hits power poles on S College Road, lanes reopen
Mobile home fire.
Air conditioning unit sparks fire in mobile home in Wilmington
Masonboro Country Store deals with impacts of Tropical Strom Ophelia.
Gas station canopy knocked over from storm winds Friday night
The incident happened just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, on Howe Street.
One person injured after car goes over bulkhead, plunges into water near Southport pier

Latest News

The Carolina Panthers fell to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon, keeping them winless on...
With narrow margin for error, winless Panthers hurt themselves with penalties vs. Seahawks
AT&T outage reported in Leland area
The incident happened just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, on Howe Street.
One person injured after car goes over bulkhead, plunges into water near Southport pier
Generic Crime Scene
POLICE: Rocky Mount man accidently shoots himself after break in