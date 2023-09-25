POLICE: Rocky Mount man accidently shoots himself after break in

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The Rocky Mount Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night.

The Rocky Mount Police Department responded to shots fired at the 1200 block of North Wesleyan Boulevard at 10:39 p.m.

According to officials, officers were conducting a business check at 7-Eleven on Benvenue Road when they heard several gunshots from the Ollies Bargain Store parking lot at 1222 N. Wesleyan Blvd.

Once they arrived, officers were flagged down by someone and alerted to 24-year-old Jonathon Branch.

Branch suffered from a graze wound to his knee, and officials say he appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. Police said Branch couldn’t tell them what happened.

Criminal Investigations Division personnel and forensics technicians then responded to the scene. Police said it was later found that Branch broke into Dance Arts of Rocky Mount and shot into Pi Nails, located at 1252 N. Wesleyan Blvd. While shooting the gun, officials say Branch accidentally shot himself in the leg.

Branch was treated at UNC Nash Hospital for his injuries.

Officials say warrants are obtained and will be served for discharging a firearm in the city limits, damage to property, and misdemeanor breaking and entering.

