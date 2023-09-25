Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

POLICE: Rocky Mount man accidently shoots himself after break in

Rocky Mount man accidently shoots himself after break in
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The Rocky Mount Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night.

The Rocky Mount Police Department responded to shots fired at the 1200 block of North Wesleyan Boulevard at 10:39 p.m.

According to officials, officers were conducting a business check at 7-Eleven on Benvenue Road when they heard several gunshots from the Ollies Bargain Store parking lot at 1222 N. Wesleyan Blvd.

Once they arrived, officers were flagged down by someone and alerted to 24-year-old Jonathon Branch.

Branch suffered from a graze wound to his knee, and officials say he appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. Police said Branch couldn’t tell them what happened.

Criminal Investigations Division personnel and forensics technicians then responded to the scene. Police said it was later found that Branch broke into Dance Arts of Rocky Mount and shot into Pi Nails, located at 1252 N. Wesleyan Blvd. While shooting the gun, officials say Branch accidentally shot himself in the leg.

Branch was treated at UNC Nash Hospital for his injuries.

Officials say warrants are obtained and will be served for discharging a firearm in the city limits, damage to property, and misdemeanor breaking and entering.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car hits power poles on S. College Road.
Car hits power poles on S College Road, lanes reopen
Bladen County Sheriff's Office.
Investigation underway after child taken to hospital in respiratory distress in Bladen County
The incident happened just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, on Howe Street.
One person injured after car goes over bulkhead, plunges into water near Southport pier
Mobile home fire.
Air conditioning unit sparks fire in mobile home in Wilmington
Masonboro Country Store deals with impacts of Tropical Strom Ophelia.
Gas station canopy knocked over from storm winds Friday night

Latest News

Thomas Edward Parrish
Wilmington PD looking for missing man
The Carolina Panthers fell to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon, keeping them winless on...
With narrow margin for error, winless Panthers hurt themselves with penalties vs. Seahawks
AT&T outage reported in Leland area
The incident happened just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, on Howe Street.
One person injured after car goes over bulkhead, plunges into water near Southport pier