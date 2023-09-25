For Our Furry Friends Thrift Store to add hours on Tuesdays for two-month trial period

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Humane Society has announced that the For Our Furry Friends Thrift Store will add hours for a two-month trial period on Tuesdays starting Oct. 3.

The store will continue to be open each week Wednesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

“We work to prevent cruelty and overpopulation among dogs and cats and to help assist and educate the public about responsible pet care. We rescue animals from Pender and surrounding counties. We are not funded by any federal, state or local entities, and rely primarily on the proceeds from the Thrift Store and donations to operate the Shelter,” PCSH wrote in a press release.

