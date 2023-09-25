Senior Connect
Car goes over bulkhead, submerged in water near Southport pier

First responders searching for person, car in water near Southport pier.
First responders searching for person, car in water near Southport pier.(WECT)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Southport Fire Chief Charles Drew tells WECT that a vehicle went over the bulkhead into the water near the Southport pier.

This happened around 10:30 Sunday night.

We’re told both people inside the vehicle have made it to shore. Chief Drew said the vehicle is completely submerged now.

The Southport Fire Department and Police Department are responding.

It’s not clear how the incident happened.

