Car goes over bulkhead, submerged in water near Southport pier

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Southport Fire Chief Charles Drew tells WECT that a vehicle went over the bulkhead into the water near the Southport pier.

This happened around 10:30 Sunday night.

We’re told both people inside the vehicle have made it to shore. Chief Drew said the vehicle is completely submerged now.

The Southport Fire Department and Police Department are responding.

It’s not clear how the incident happened.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.