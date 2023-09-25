One hurt after car fire spreads to northwest Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was rushed to the hospital with serious burn injuries after a fire in northwest Charlotte Monday afternoon, according to Medic.

According to Medic, the fire happened along Wandering Creek Drive. That’s near Pleasant Grove Road.

Charlotte Fire Department firefighters were on the scene putting out flames that caught onto a home and a car in the neighborhood.

Security camera footage from the home next door catches a loud boom that blew out the car’s windows and sent a woman inside scrambling out of the vehicle.

A neighbor's security camera caught the explosion and subsequent fire.

Flames engulfed the interior of the car, burning through the windshield and the roof. It then spread to the home.

The car was obliterated, and parts of the home’s roof and garage were charred.

“The windows were up and everything and it just, ‘boom’,” remembered next-door neighbor Diego Ledbetter, who shared his security camera footage with us.

“I was really concerned that there would be another explosion because you never know. I told my wife, get in the house,” added another neighbor, Bernard Smith.

Both neighbors say they heard the woman was going to be okay.

They also had questions about response time, with a Charlotte Fire station only five minutes away.

Charlotte Fire explained when the 911 call comes in, the county dispatches based on jurisdiction.

In this case, Cooks Fire Department was called to respond.

However, a neighbor called the nearby Charlotte Fire station directly, and they got to the scene within a minute.

Charlotte Fire explains that’s typical. Even if another department is on their way, if they see or hear that there is an emergency, they just go and figure out logistics later.

Additionally, while fire officials have not confirmed a cause, WBTV crews did see what looked like a propane tank right beside the burnt car.

