North Brunswick Scorpions named Football Team of the Week

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Brunswick Scorpions have been named the Friday Night Football Team of the Week for Week 6.

North Brunswick beat its county rival South Brunswick 34-28 on Thursday, Sept 21.

Senior running back Eric Mosely had three touchdowns and 253 rushing yards.

Senior quarterback TT Green completed 8 of his 11 passes.

North Brunswick is 4-1 and will host Topsail on Friday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m.

