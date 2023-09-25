Senior Connect
North Brunswick Scorpions named Football Team of the Week

North Brunswick plays South Brunswick on Sept. 21, 2023
North Brunswick plays South Brunswick on Sept. 21, 2023
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Brunswick Scorpions have been named the Friday Night Football Team of the Week for Week 6.

North Brunswick beat its county rival South Brunswick 34-28 on Thursday, Sept 21.

Senior running back Eric Mosely had three touchdowns and 253 rushing yards.

Senior quarterback TT Green completed 8 of his 11 passes.

North Brunswick is 4-1 and will host Topsail on Friday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m.

