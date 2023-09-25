Senior Connect
NAMI Walk for Awareness set for Sept. 30

NAMI walk at Long Leaf Park in Wilmington, NC
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 21st annual NAMI Walk for Awareness is set to be held at Long Leaf Park on Saturday, Sept. 30.

“Registration will begin at 9:15 am and Walk promptly at 10:00 am. The two-mile walk helps to raise awareness about mental illness and support NAMI programs,” a NAMI announcement states.

NAMI, which stands for the National Alliance on Mental Illness, works to educate the community and advocate for public policy to help people with mental illnesses.

You can learn more and pre-register online.

