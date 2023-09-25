NAMI Walk for Awareness set for Sept. 30

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 21st annual NAMI Walk for Awareness is set to be held at Long Leaf Park on Saturday, Sept. 30.

“Registration will begin at 9:15 am and Walk promptly at 10:00 am. The two-mile walk helps to raise awareness about mental illness and support NAMI programs,” a NAMI announcement states.

NAMI, which stands for the National Alliance on Mental Illness, works to educate the community and advocate for public policy to help people with mental illnesses.

You can learn more and pre-register online.

