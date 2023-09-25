Gov. Roy Cooper announces Medicaid expansion to launch Dec. 1

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Although the state budget triggering Medicaid expansion has not taken effect yet, Gov. Roy Cooper has set the launch date as Dec. 1.

This has the potential to cover 600,000 adults aged 19 to 64 who didn’t previously qualify for Medicaid.

Now, individuals who have incomes up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level can receive Medicaid benefits. For example, this would include an person earning about $20,000 a year, or a family of three earning about $34,000 a year.

“To many of these families, I say now, finally, help is on the way. With much work being done to prepare even as we speak, beginning December the first of this year, North Carolina will begin to expand Medicaid,” Gov. Cooper said. “This has been an unnecessarily long and agonizing journey for many North Carolinians, but today the hope that has stirred in so many across our state will become a reality.”

The expansion will include services like:

Primary care

Hospital stays

Maternity care

Vision and hearing

Emergency care

Prescription drugs

Mental health

Pediatric services

According to the NC Medicaid Division of Health Benefits, the best way to apply is online through ePASS. For more information, you can visit the NCDHHS website.

Current beneficiaries with full Medicaid coverage will not be affected by the expansion.

