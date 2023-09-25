Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Gov. Roy Cooper announces Medicaid expansion to launch Dec. 1

Gov. Cooper announced the expansion Monday.
Gov. Cooper announced the expansion Monday.(WRAL)
By Ava Brendgord
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Although the state budget triggering Medicaid expansion has not taken effect yet, Gov. Roy Cooper has set the launch date as Dec. 1.

This has the potential to cover 600,000 adults aged 19 to 64 who didn’t previously qualify for Medicaid.

Now, individuals who have incomes up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level can receive Medicaid benefits. For example, this would include an person earning about $20,000 a year, or a family of three earning about $34,000 a year.

“To many of these families, I say now, finally, help is on the way. With much work being done to prepare even as we speak, beginning December the first of this year, North Carolina will begin to expand Medicaid,” Gov. Cooper said. “This has been an unnecessarily long and agonizing journey for many North Carolinians, but today the hope that has stirred in so many across our state will become a reality.”

The expansion will include services like:

  • Primary care
  • Hospital stays
  • Maternity care
  • Vision and hearing
  • Emergency care
  • Prescription drugs
  • Mental health
  • Pediatric services

According to the NC Medicaid Division of Health Benefits, the best way to apply is online through ePASS. For more information, you can visit the NCDHHS website.

Current beneficiaries with full Medicaid coverage will not be affected by the expansion.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, on Howe Street.
One person injured after car goes over bulkhead, plunges into water near Southport pier
Bladen County Sheriff's Office.
Investigation underway after child taken to hospital in respiratory distress in Bladen County
Car hits power poles on S. College Road.
Car hits power poles on S College Road, lanes reopen
Mobile home fire.
Air conditioning unit sparks fire in mobile home in Wilmington
Masonboro Country Store deals with impacts of Tropical Strom Ophelia.
Gas station canopy knocked over from storm winds Friday night

Latest News

The 2022 Fire in the Pines Festival at Halyburton Park in Wilmington, NC
Families invited to Fire In the Pines Festival at Halyburton Park
Before residents cast ballots in the upcoming municipal elections, they can let candidates know...
Voters can control the discussion through WHQR’s Community Agenda
‘A Day To Remember’ fundraiser to benefit programs for Alzheimer’s patients
The closure will affect a 500-foot long section in the 800-900 blocks of Ocean Drive between 7...
Oak Island announces closure on Ocean Drive