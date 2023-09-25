Former Elderhaus Executive Director, UNCW Board of Trustees Chair Linda Pearce passes away
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Linda Pearce, former Elderhaus executive director and UNCW Board of Trustees chair, has passed away, according to an announcement on Facebook.
“We are sorry to announce the passing of Linda Pearce Thomas, Sunday September 24th. Arrangements will be shared on this page soon,” the announcement states.
