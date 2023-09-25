First Alert Forecast: toasty start to first work week of fall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast carries some modest rain chances in the week ahead but, for this first day of the week, odds for showers are indeed about zero. Expect sunshine to support a toasty Monday across the Cape Fear Region with high temperatures well into the 80s. The average high for Wilmington for September 25 is 82; the record is 93, set in 2010.

In the surf, the rip current risk will settle back to its usual low to moderate baseline here in the early goings of this week. Ophelia and its rough waves are gone and, deep in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Philippe churns in a nonthreatening way for the Carolinas. Hurricane Season officially runs to November 30 and wect.com/hurricane is always open for you.

View your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.