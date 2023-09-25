Families invited to Fire In the Pines Festival at Halyburton Park
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The annual Fire in the Pines Festival is set for Saturday, Oct. 14, at Halyburton Park.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the event will feature activities for kids and adults.
Per a Fire in the Pines announcement, attendees can expect:
- “Kids activities including crafts, games, and educational opportunities
- Fire equipment, including an antique fire engine
- Hay rides throughout the park
- Fire, nature, and other conservation-related tables and displays
- Live music by Folkstone Stringband
- Food trucks
- Entertainment including jugglers and raptor shows
- And for the finale, a live fire demonstration!”
You can learn more on the Fire in the Pines website.
