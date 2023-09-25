Senior Connect
Families invited to Fire In the Pines Festival at Halyburton Park

The 2022 Fire in the Pines Festival at Halyburton Park in Wilmington, NC
The 2022 Fire in the Pines Festival at Halyburton Park in Wilmington, NC(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The annual Fire in the Pines Festival is set for Saturday, Oct. 14, at Halyburton Park.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the event will feature activities for kids and adults.

Per a Fire in the Pines announcement, attendees can expect:

  • “Kids activities including crafts, games, and educational opportunities
  • Fire equipment, including an antique fire engine
  • Hay rides throughout the park
  • Fire, nature, and other conservation-related tables and displays
  • Live music by Folkstone Stringband
  • Food trucks
  • Entertainment including jugglers and raptor shows
  • And for the finale, a live fire demonstration!”

You can learn more on the Fire in the Pines website.

