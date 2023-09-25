Families invited to Fire In the Pines Festival at Halyburton Park

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The annual Fire in the Pines Festival is set for Saturday, Oct. 14, at Halyburton Park.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the event will feature activities for kids and adults.

Per a Fire in the Pines announcement, attendees can expect:

“Kids activities including crafts, games, and educational opportunities

Fire equipment, including an antique fire engine

Hay rides throughout the park

Fire, nature, and other conservation-related tables and displays

Live music by Folkstone Stringband

Food trucks

Entertainment including jugglers and raptor shows

And for the finale, a live fire demonstration!”

You can learn more on the Fire in the Pines website.

