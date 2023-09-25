Senior Connect
CFCC and NC State University partner to allow seamless transfers for students in two programs

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College and NC State University have announced a partnership to allow CFCC students in certain programs to transfer more easily, per a CFCC news release from Sept. 25.

“Our two institutions have put in place a transfer agreement to give CFCC students who have completed at least 45 credit hours in Criminal Justice Technology or Public Safety Administration programs the ability to seamlessly transfer into NCSU’s Leadership in the Public Sector bachelor degree program,” the news release states.

The agreement includes guaranteed admission for eligible students and a streamlined transfer process to let CFCC students more easily pursue further education.

“We are excited to establish this transfer agreement with North Carolina State University,” said CFCC President Jim Morton in the release. “This partnership not only simplifies the transfer process for our students but opens up a world of possibilities for them to excel academically and advance their careers.”

The Leadership in Public Sector bachelor’s degree is offered virtually and provides ethical, theoretical and analytical skills for public sector leadership, according to the announcement.

“Graduates find career opportunities in public and nonprofit organizations and private firms or seek advanced degrees in political science, public administration, nonprofit sector management, and law. U.S. News and World Report ranked the LPS program as one of the country’s top 10 online undergraduate programs,” the news release continues.

You can learn more about the criminal justice technology program here and more about the public safety administration program here.

