Cedar Hill Road railroad crossing to close in Navassa

NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that the Cedar Hill Road railroad crossing in Navassa is scheduled to close for 48 hours, beginning on Monday, Sept. 25.

“Our rail partners will need close the RR crossing with Cedar Hill Road in Navassa #BrunswickCounty,” the announcement states. “The closure will begin on Sept. 25 and is expected to be closed for 48 hours! Plan ahead and use caution in the area!”

