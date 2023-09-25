Annual Wilmington Riverfest celebration to feature vendors, music, fireworks and more

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington NC Riverfest celebration is set to return to downtown Wilmington on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7-8.

“Celebrated on the first full weekend of October, the Riverfest runs through Historic Downtown Wilmington along Front Street between Chestnut and Orange Street. Currently drawing tens of thousands of people, this free, family-oriented celebration is a two-day event and has grown to be a widely anticipated annual celebration. Riverfest was created in February 1979, by a group of Wilmingtonians interested in showcasing downtown Wilmington and the Cape Fear River and has since resulted in a cultural street festival that entices locals and tourists alike to our amazing Historic Downtown,” the Riverfest website states.

Guests can expect to see craft vendors, concessions booths, a children’s play area, various entertainment stages and Saturday night fireworks. This year will feature a Wilmington Riverfest Pageant Queen and Wilmington Riverfest Pageant Teen.

You can learn more on the Riverfest website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.