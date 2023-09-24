First Alert Forecast: Sunshine & warmth to return for the new week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you early on this Sunday. Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall along the Crystal Coast just before daybreak Saturday. High pressure will settle in its wake and bring stable weather through the early week, providing an opportunity to salvage the weekend and take advantage of the outdoors. Expect mostly sunny skies with only an outside chance for a shower and afternoon temperatures in the 80s.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Tropical Storm Philippe is chugging west of Africa’s Cabo Verde Islands; no threat can be defined from this for the Carolinas at this time. Additionally a new tropical wave is making its way off of the African coast. This wave has a low chance for development over the next week. Stay vigilant and prepared as you navigate the heart of Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane.

View your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

