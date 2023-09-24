Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Car hits power poles on S. College Road, two lanes closed

Car hits power poles on S. College Road.
Car hits power poles on S. College Road.(Wilmington Police Department)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police are responding to a crash on S. College Road near the Oleander Dr. intersection.

Two lanes are closed on S. College Road after a car hit two power poles, snapping them at the base.

“The traffic lights have not been affected at this time. Please seek an alternate route,” WPD said in a social media post.

It’s not clear how the accident happened. This story will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closures, early release schedules announced due to potential inclement weather
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Sep. 22, 2023.
First Alert Forecast: gradual weekend weather improvements after Tropical Storm Ophelia
Tree down on Sunset Ave
Tree reported down, power lines broken on Sunset Ave.
Wrightsville Beach coastline.
Insurance premiums likely to rise in North Carolina on top of already increasing rates
George Cerveny and his wife drove to Kentucky Lottery Headquarters on Wednesday, where they...
‘I went to bed a millionaire and didn’t even know it’: Man wins big with Mega Millions ticket

Latest News

Mobile home fire.
Air conditioning unit sparks fire in mobile home in Wilmington
Bladen County Sheriff's Office.
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office, State Medical Examiner’s Office investigating after child taken to hospital in respiratory distress
Masonboro Country Store deals with impacts of Tropical Strom Ophelia.
Gas station canopy knocked over from storm winds Friday night
Flooding at Carolina Beach on Canal Drive during tropical storm.
Officals at Carolina Beach watch for flooding at Canal Dr.