Car hits power poles on S. College Road, two lanes closed

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police are responding to a crash on S. College Road near the Oleander Dr. intersection.

Two lanes are closed on S. College Road after a car hit two power poles, snapping them at the base.

“The traffic lights have not been affected at this time. Please seek an alternate route,” WPD said in a social media post.

It’s not clear how the accident happened. This story will be updated as we learn more.

