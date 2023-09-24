Air conditioning unit sparks fire in mobile home in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department was dispatched to a mobile home fire near Peachtree Ave. and 43rd Street around 7 o’clock Saturday night.

Fire officials say a faulty air conditioning unit was the cause of the fire.

We’re told a few animals inside the mobile home died in the fire, but no people were home when the fire broke out.

It’s not clear if the home was a total loss. One person was displaced.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.