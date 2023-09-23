Gas station owner speaks out after roof collapse in Masonboro

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One gas station in Masonboro is left with major damage after Tropical Strom Ophelia.

The storm passed through New Hanover County Friday. Many people in New Hanover County said they did not expected the tropical storm to come with such strong winds.

Masonboro Country Store is a gas station and convenient store located at 4505 Masonboro Loop Rd. A little after 10 p.m. Friday night the covering over the gas pumps collapsed in front of the building.

“I don’t feel good it’s a bad day but you know this is the cost of doing business,” Musa Agil the owner of Masonboro Country Store.

The store was closed at the time and no one was hurt. Agil said one of his employees saw the covering leaning towards one side. Agial then made his way to the store and just minutes later the covering completely fell.

“Material things can be replaced but not life, so we’re good. I’m glad that this happened this way. I’m glad it happened at night, glad it happened when nobody was here,” said Agil

