First Alert Forecast: Tropical Storm Ophelia’s lingering impacts and fall’s arrival

The latest from your WECT First Alert Weather team
The latest from your WECT First Alert Weather team
By Gannon Medwick and Ella Tansey
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 3:54 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - First and foremost, Saturday marks the first day of fall! As we usher in this new season, we’re also dealing with the lingering effects of Tropical Storm Ophelia. Conditions are expected to improve gradually throughout the day. Expect temperatures to peak in the low 70s, and as we transition into the evening hours, they will dip into the low 60s to upper 50s. Looking ahead to Sunday, we anticipate partly cloudy skies with a slight possibility of a stray shower. High pressure will gradually settle in, bringing more stable and warmer conditions. Highs expected to reach the lower 80s, while lows will remain in the lower 60s.

Elsewhere in the tropics, invest 90L remains off the coast of the Cabo Verde Islands. This area has a high chance for development over the next 48 hours.

Stay vigilant and prepared as you navigate the heart of Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane.

View your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

