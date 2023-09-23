Senior Connect
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office, State Medical Examiner’s Office investigating after child taken to hospital in respiratory distress

Bladen County Sheriff's Office.
By Mara McJilton
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County Department of Social Services contacted the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday after a child was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital in Elizabethtown due to respiratory distress.

BCSO along with the Bladen County District Attorney’s Office and State Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating this incident.

“Due to the sensitivity of this specific case Bladen County Sheriff’s Office will make every effort to thoroughly investigate this incident. This is an open investigation, and no additional information will be released,” a news release from BCSO states.

