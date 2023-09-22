Senior Connect
Tree reported down, power lines broken on Sunset Ave.

Tree down on Sunset Ave
Tree down on Sunset Ave(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A tree has been reported down and blocking the road at the 100 block of Sunset Ave.

A WECT crew on the scene says the tree snapped in half and fell across the road, taking some power lines down with it.

According to the Duke Energy Progress Outage Map, at least 130 people are without power in the surrounding area.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

