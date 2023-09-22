Southport/Fort Fisher Ferry operations suspended Friday

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport/Fort Fisher Ferry announced just after 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, that ferry operations have been suspended due to inclement weather expected to impact the Cape Fear area.

“We will alert you when we resume ferry operations. If you have any questions or for more information, please call 910-477-5200,” the announcement states.

Due to weather conditions the Southport/Ft-Fisher ferry is temporarily suspending service. Contact 910-477-5200 or https://t.co/CLZ3huindU for more info on times and updates.⛴️🌊☔️💨 — NCFerrySouthport (@NCFerrySPort) September 22, 2023

