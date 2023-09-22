Sheriff’s Office releases dashcam video of vehicle narrowly missing deputy

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is releasing more information on a pursuit that left the suspect and a deputy hurt earlier this week.

Robert Quentin Hill, 54, Amesbury, Massachusetts, is charged with attempted murder, mal injury to a telephone utility system, second-degree failure to stop for blue lights and driving under inspection second offense.

A patrol corporal attempted to make a traffic stop on Cone Lane around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday when the driver failed to stop, according to Lt. Rick Carson. When the deputy approached the vehicle, the driver drove directly at the deputy. He was able to jump out of the way, get into his patrol vehicle and pursue the suspect, he said.

“They traveled a very short distance to Scotch Range Road where the suspect at some point realized there was no way out of the neighborhood, turned around, and returned to the entrance off of Central Avenue at a high rate of speed,” Carson said in a release.

Additional deputies were in the area for backup. One deputy had taken cover behind a power pole and was prepared to deploy “stop sticks”, a device to deflate tires, Carson said.

The suspect drove off the road and directly at the deputy before hitting the power pole and rolling. Carson said the suspect’s vehicle went over the deputy, and the deputy only received some bruises.

Hill was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries and was booked at the Dorchester County Detention Center later that day.

Hill was denied bond for the attempted murder charge, and his bond was set at $50,000 for the two other charges.

