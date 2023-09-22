Police: No injuries reported following vehicle rollover at 10th and Castle streets
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews responded to a vehicle rollover in the area of 10th and Castle streets on Friday, Sept. 22.
According to a representative with the Wilmington Police Department, a silver Toyota 4Runner overturned, coming to a rest on its right side.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, and no roads are reported closed as crews work to clear the scene.
