Police: No injuries reported following vehicle rollover at 10th and Castle streets

(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews responded to a vehicle rollover in the area of 10th and Castle streets on Friday, Sept. 22.

According to a representative with the Wilmington Police Department, a silver Toyota 4Runner overturned, coming to a rest on its right side.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, and no roads are reported closed as crews work to clear the scene.

