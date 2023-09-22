Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Pet of the Week: Cinnamon from Paws Place Dog Rescue

Cinnamon is a “laid-back, reserved, 43lb snuggle bug.”
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNABOW, N.C. (WECT) - Cinnamon, a three-year-old terrier mix, is available for adoption from Paws Place Dog Rescue.

According to her handlers, she is shy and nervous, and may need some time to become comfortable in a new home. Once Cinnamon acclimates to her home, however, she is a “laid-back, reserved,  43lb snuggle bug.”

Cinnamon is heartworm negative and is described as being food motivated and quiet.

Paws Place says that Cinnamon would do best in a home where she is the only dog. A fenced-in yard is also required.

Those interested in adopting can find the online application here. For more information, please contact (910) 845-7297.

For more information concerning the adoption process, please visit the Paws Place Dog Rescue website.

The rescue is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and is located at 242 George II Highway in Winnabow.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pender County and Brunswick County schools to operate on early release schedule Friday
Dale Walter Rockensuess
Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrests man charged with sexual battery
Johnson said she wished ReBuild NC could have been more transparent with her future living...
‘I can’t fix it because I don’t have the money to do it’: ReBuild NC under scrutiny from homeowners
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Pender, New Hanover counties
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, Sep. 22, 2023...
First Alert Forecast: coastal storm swirling by Friday, improvements for the weekend

Latest News

Cinnamon is a “laid-back, reserved, 43lb snuggle bug.”
Pet of the Week: Cinnamon from Paws Place Dog Rescue
Up-to-date on her vaccinations and spayed, this adorable dog is looking for her forever home.
Pet of the Week: Coral from Monty’s Home
Coral will be available for a meet-and-greet at the Monty’s Home Animal Lovers Thrift Shop from...
Pet of the Week: Coral from Monty’s Home
Boomer, an approximately three-month-old Chihuahua mix, from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue is...
Pet of the Week: Boomer from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue