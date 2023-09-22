Pet of the Week: Cinnamon from Paws Place Dog Rescue

WINNABOW, N.C. (WECT) - Cinnamon, a three-year-old terrier mix, is available for adoption from Paws Place Dog Rescue.

According to her handlers, she is shy and nervous, and may need some time to become comfortable in a new home. Once Cinnamon acclimates to her home, however, she is a “laid-back, reserved, 43lb snuggle bug.”

Cinnamon is heartworm negative and is described as being food motivated and quiet.

Paws Place says that Cinnamon would do best in a home where she is the only dog. A fenced-in yard is also required.

Those interested in adopting can find the online application here. For more information, please contact (910) 845-7297.

For more information concerning the adoption process, please visit the Paws Place Dog Rescue website.

The rescue is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and is located at 242 George II Highway in Winnabow.

