Officals at Carolina Beach watch for flooding at Canal Dr.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Canal Drive at Carolina Beach is no stranger to flooding whenever a storm hits.

Officials in Carolina Beach say they are prepared for whatever the storm may bring.

“Yes, we have extra crew out tonight, today and tonight and will have some more on standby. We have our barricade ready to go down. We have our drop arms that will block traffic to prevent cars from driving through the floodwaters if there are any fortunately right now we’re not seeing any that could change with the winds and there is a high tide they were watching and monitoring,” said Bruce Oakley, the town manager of Carolina Beach.

However, locals remain hopeful that new projects will lead to less flooding in the area.

“I know that with the new pier construction, they put in some new pipes a little bit bigger in diameter. So we haven’t had a really big, big problem with flooding yet,” said Jeff Garrett, general manager of Stoked restaurant.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.