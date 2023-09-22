New nonprofit aimed at assisting youth athletes announces launch party

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new nonprofit aimed at supporting middle and high school athletes has announced a launch party set for Wednesday, Oct. 11.

“Dr. Ryan Godfrey of Change the Game Performance would like to announce the launch of Game Changers Foundation; a non-profit organization to benefit middle school and high school athletes in New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender Counties. Game Changers Foundation aims to provide student-athletes with financial assistance to obtain physical therapy, preventative training, and sports performance services. By prioritizing the safety and well-being of our local youth athletes, they will have more access to the opportunities to play longer, better, and with less injury without financial restriction,” a Game Changers announcement states.

The Pint Night Party at Edward Teach Brewery will run from 5 to 10 p.m., and each pint sold during the event will result in a donation to the foundation. Game Changers Foundation board members and Change the Game coaches and clinicians will be answering questions from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Smash and Dash Food Truck will be at the brewery along with live music.

You can learn more on the foundation website.

