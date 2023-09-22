Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

New Hanover County Veteran Services moving to Health and Human Services Annex

The last day to receive in-person assistance at the current office in the HHS building at 1650...
The last day to receive in-person assistance at the current office in the HHS building at 1650 Greenfield St. will be Thursday, Oct. 5. Virtual assistance will be offered on Oct. 6 over the phone or through online appointments. (MGN)(MGN / Pexels)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Veteran Services is set to relocate to the Health and Human Services Annex at 1507 Greenfield Street on Monday, Oct. 9.

The last day to receive in-person assistance at the current office in the HHS building at 1650 Greenfield St. will be Thursday, Oct. 5. Virtual assistance will be offered on Oct. 6 over the phone or through online appointments.

“We are very excited to be transitioning to a new but familiar location just across the street to continue helping veterans in our community get connected with the services they need and deserve,” said Veteran Services Officer Betsy Graham.

You can learn more on the Veteran Services website or by calling 910-798-7611.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closures, early release schedules announced due to potential inclement weather
Dale Walter Rockensuess
Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrests man charged with sexual battery
Johnson said she wished ReBuild NC could have been more transparent with her future living...
‘I can’t fix it because I don’t have the money to do it’: ReBuild NC under scrutiny from homeowners
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Pender, New Hanover counties
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, Sep. 22, 2023...
First Alert Forecast: gradual weekend weather improvements after stormy Friday night

Latest News

NC Legislative building
Cooper says he’ll let $30B NC budget become law after final approval from Senate
The Southport/Fort Fisher Ferry
Southport/Fort Fisher Ferry operations suspended Friday
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
Police: No injuries reported following vehicle rollover at 10th and Castle streets
School closures, early release schedules announced due to potential inclement weather
The historic New Hanover County Courthouse, where county commissioners hold regular meetings.
Behind the appointment vote, a debate on the New Hanover Community Endowment’s billion-dollar future