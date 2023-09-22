New Hanover County Veteran Services moving to Health and Human Services Annex

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Veteran Services is set to relocate to the Health and Human Services Annex at 1507 Greenfield Street on Monday, Oct. 9.

The last day to receive in-person assistance at the current office in the HHS building at 1650 Greenfield St. will be Thursday, Oct. 5. Virtual assistance will be offered on Oct. 6 over the phone or through online appointments.

“We are very excited to be transitioning to a new but familiar location just across the street to continue helping veterans in our community get connected with the services they need and deserve,” said Veteran Services Officer Betsy Graham.

You can learn more on the Veteran Services website or by calling 910-798-7611.

