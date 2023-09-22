Senior Connect
NC budget poised for final legislative approval following emotional debate, midnight vote

North Carolina’s $30-billion budget cleared the state House early Friday and now awaits a final Senate vote before heading to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who says he isn’t sure if he’ll sign it. The plan includes one of his top priorities: Medicaid expansion.
NC Legislative building(WITN)
By Jack Hagel, Paul Specht and Will Doran
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - The North Carolina House gave its final approval early Friday to the state’s proposed $30-billion budget. The spending plan — which is months overdue after Republican leaders struggled to finalize a deal — now awaits the Senate’s ultimate blessing before advancing to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. It’s unclear whether Cooper will veto after almost all Democratic lawmakers voted no.

The House’s approval, a 70-to-40 vote that came after midnight following a day of intense debate over the measure, is the latest in a series of votes this week. Agreement on the budget seemed almost impossible a week ago, when chamber leaders were in a stalemate over whether to include a provision to legalize more casinos.

