Lumber Bridge man charged in connection to wife’s death, sheriff’s office says

Jeffrey Lott
Jeffrey Lott(Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies have arrested a Lumber Bridge man in connection to an investigation into the death of his wife.

The sheriff’s office said 52-year-old Jeffrey Lott was taken into custody on Thursday because they believe he is connected to the death of his wife, Karen Lott.

47-year-old Karen Lott was found dead at a home on Anderson Road on July 1, 2023, around 10 a.m.

Jeffrey Lott now faces charges of second-degree murder and is being held on a $100,000 secured bond.

Details about the investigation remain limited at this time.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

