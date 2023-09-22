Local Freedom Fest set for Saturday in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The nonprofit Keep Your Hands Off Me, Inc. is set to host a Freedom Fest event in Brunswick County from 2 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The free event will include food and a run, along with a foam party from 3 to 5 p.m. The organizers recommend bringing a towel and extra clothes or swim clothes, and lawn chairs and blankets are welcomed.

It will be hosted at 2877 Coxs Landing Road SE, Bolivia. Band on Fire will play music for the event.

“This festival is to encourage freedom from the stress and anxiety of everyday living while promoting unity of family and community. Freedom Fest will unify cultures and community resources to assist in bridging the gaps that are often overlooked,” an announcement from the nonprofit states.

You can follow updates on Keep Your Hands Off Me, Inc.’s social media. The nonprofit aims to raise awareness about and support children who are victims of sexual assault.

